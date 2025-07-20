Fire at historic Foyle College building in Derry being treated as deliberate

Extensive damage has been caused to the historic former Foyle College senior school building in Derry following a blaze which the Fire & Rescue Service have confirmed is being treated as arson.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 42 fire fighters were tasked to the scene in a 12 hour operation which involved water tower aerial appliances being deployed as the building was deemed too dangerous to enter from the ground.

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service Group Commander Stan Moore told the Derry Journal on Sunday morning: “We received a call at 7.31pm last night (Saturday) to Duncreggan Road to a derelict building on fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We mobilised seven appliances, two from Northland Road, two from Crescent Link in Derry / Londonderry, one from Magherafelt, one from Maghera, and one from Ballymoney, and two aerial appliances – one from Northland Road Station and one from Springfield Road Station in Belfast.

Damage to the roof of the old Foyle College building, Duncreggan Road, in an overnight fire. Photo: George Sweeney

"42 fire fighters were involved in that over the period of the call.”

It’s understood the two water towers from Belfast and Derry were drafted in to fight the blaze from above because it was deemed too dangerous for fire fighters to enter the premises.

The fire was extinguished and the operation ended over 12 hours later at 7.53am on Sunday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Group Commander Moore added: “Early indications are that the fire was deliberate.”

Damage to the roof of the old Foyle College building, Duncreggan Road, in an overnight fire. Photo: George Sweeney

The busy Duncreggan Road route had remained closed overnight into Sunday morning and residents living in the Duncreggan area were advised to take precautions due to the dangers posed by smoke emanating from the fire during the major operation.

A PSNI spokesperson said on Saturday evening: “Cityside residents near the old Foyle College on Duncreggan road are advised to keep their windows closed and to bring pets inside due to smoke from an ongoing fire.”

Foyle SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan said: “If anyone saw any suspicious activity in the area or has any information about this incident, please pass it on to the relevant authorities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The landmark Duncreggan House building – located on a site recently purchased to facilitate the expansion of Ulster University’s Magee campus – was built back in the 1860s to a design John Guy Ferguson as the new residence for shirt factory owner William Tillie of Tillie & Hendersons. Duncreggan Road was previously known as Tillie’s Lane.

Damage to the roof of the old Foyle College building, Duncreggan Road, in an overnight fire. Photo: George Sweeney

Mr Tillie had been a governor of Foyle College in his lifetime and the building later became part of the Foyle College campus before the school relocated to a purpose built new school on Limavady Road in the Waterside in 2018.