Fire at pub on Creggan Street in Derry 'believed to have been deliberate' - Fire Service

The Fire & Rescue Service has confirmed that a fire outside a premises on Creggan Road in Derry is being treated as deliberate.

A spokesperson for Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service said they were tasked to the scene at 4.41am on Friday morning, November 9.

Two fire appliances from nearby Northland Fire Station attended the incident.

The spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to reports of rubbish on fire at the front of a building on Creggan Road, Derry~Londonderry.

Fire & Rescue Service were tasked to a blaze at Creggan Street. (File picture)

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using one hose reel.

"The cause of the fire is believed to have been deliberate ignition and the incident was dealt with by 5.49am.”

Police meanwhile confirmed earlier on Friday morning that they were at the scene of a fire at a bar on Creggan Road in Derry.

In an update later on Friday, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives are investigating the report of an arson attack at licenced premises on the Creggan Road, Derry/Londonderry shortly before 5am on Friday November 8.

“It is believed at this time that a large amount of debris which was stacked against the door of the premises was set alight causing extensive damage to the front of the property.

"Enquiries are at an early stage and detectives would ask anyone with any information or who captured dash-cam footage from the area which could assist with their enquiries, to contact them at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 196 08/11/24.

"A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”