Firm keeping Derry lights on says ‘no risk of system-wide blackout’ but increased risk after storm damage

The firm responsible for keeping the lights on in Derry says there is ‘no risk of a system-wide blackout’ this winter but the power system is now operating at ‘an increased level of risk’.

The System Operator for Northern Ireland (SONI) has issued a revised assessment for the Winter period following damage caused to its Ballylumford power station during Storm Darragh.

The damage has resulted in less conventional generation available to the System Operator than previously forecast in its Winter Outlook published in October 2024.

The System Operator’s latest assessments show that it still expects there to be sufficient generation to meet consumer demand in normal operating conditions, but signals that the power system will experience tighter margins throughout the remainder of the Winter period.

The updated assessment states: “The assessment of the generation margin for the remainder of this Winter period indicates that in the median import scenario there will be sufficient generation margin throughout. However, the power system will be operating at an increased level of risk."

It continues: “The risk of the system entering the Emergency State due to insufficient generation being available to meet the demand is low.

"There is no risk of a system-wide ‘blackout’ (a total loss of control of the electricity system) solely due to insufficient generation this Winter.”

SONI Director of Operations, Emma Morris, explained: “Storm Darragh unfortunately caused damage at one of Northern Ireland’s major power stations in December. Due to the extent of the damage, there has been a reduction in Northern Ireland’s available conventional generation while complex repairs take place.

“In October 2024, we published our annual Winter Outlook which indicated there would be sufficient generation to meet demand in normal operating conditions.

"This was an improved picture from Winter 2023/24. Given the reduction in the amount of conventional generation available to us as a result of the damage caused by Storm Darragh, we felt it was necessary to update the Winter Outlook to account for this.”

She continued: “Our latest assessments show that while we still expect there to be sufficient generation to meet consumer demand, assuming the remaining portfolio of conventional generation can be fully utilised, the power system will experience tighter margins for the remainder of the Winter period.

“However, it is important to reassure consumers that the risk of any disruption remains low. While it is possible the grid may experience more system alerts because the margins between demand and supply are tighter, our expert grid control engineers continue to monitor the situation closely and have a range of tried and tested plans in place to protect the electricity system and manage any challenges should they arise.

"These plans include measures such as maximising the availability of other conventional generation, use of large grid batteries and working with partner grid operators in Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland to maximise imports.”

SONI issued two System Alerts due to generator outages last month.

When SONI issues a System Alert, there is no immediate impact for users of electricity. Instead, alerts warns of an increased risk of potential temporary electricity supply issues in the near future so pre-planned mitigation actions can be taken across electricity sector to protect the integrity of the grid.

All System Alerts in recent years have passed with no disruption to consumers.