Four car collision on Derry road close to Donegal border: Motorists urged to avoid area

Motorists have been advised to avoid the Letterkenny Road area as emergency services deal with a road traffic collision.

The police service of Northern Ireland in a brief statement on Friday morning said: “Motorists are advised to avoid the Letterkenny Road, Derry / Londonderry, as police and colleagues from the emergency services are currently at the scene of a four vehicle road traffic collision.

"Please seek an alternative route for your journey where possible.”

No further details have been confirmed as yet.