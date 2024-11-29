Four car collision on Derry road close to Donegal border: Motorists urged to avoid area

By Brendan McDaid
Published 29th Nov 2024, 11:45 BST
Updated 29th Nov 2024, 11:52 BST

Motorists have been advised to avoid the Letterkenny Road area as emergency services deal with a road traffic collision.

The police service of Northern Ireland in a brief statement on Friday morning said: “Motorists are advised to avoid the Letterkenny Road, Derry / Londonderry, as police and colleagues from the emergency services are currently at the scene of a four vehicle road traffic collision.

"Please seek an alternative route for your journey where possible.”

No further details have been confirmed as yet.

Related topics:MotoristsDonegalDerryNorthern Ireland

