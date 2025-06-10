Four people taken to hospital after Buncrana collision
Gardaí confirmed to the Journal that they received a report of a road traffic collision at Market Square, Buncrana, Co Donegal today, Tuesday, June 10.
A car was in a collision with two pedestrians (a male and a female, both aged in their 70s) at approximately 11.55am. They have both been taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the car (a man aged in his 70s) and the driver of another vehicle nearby (a woman in her 70s) have been taken to hospital as a precaution.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward.
Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 11.45am and 12.00pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.