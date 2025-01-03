Four people taken to hospital after road traffic collision on main Derry to Carndonagh road
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Four people were taken to hospital following a road traffic collision on the Derry/Quigley’s Point to Carndonagh road on Thursday evening.
A Garda spokesperson told the Journal that Gardaí and emergency services responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision that occurred on the R240 road in Carndonagh, Co. Donegal at approximately 6.30pm last night, Thursday, January 2 2025.
“Three men and one woman were conveyed to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries sustained as a result of this collision.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.