Four people taken to hospital after road traffic collision on main Derry to Carndonagh road

By Laura Glenn
Published 3rd Jan 2025, 10:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Four people were taken to hospital following a road traffic collision on the Derry/Quigley’s Point to Carndonagh road on Thursday evening.

A Garda spokesperson told the Journal that Gardaí and emergency services responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision that occurred on the R240 road in Carndonagh, Co. Donegal at approximately 6.30pm last night, Thursday, January 2 2025.

“Three men and one woman were conveyed to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries sustained as a result of this collision.”

Related topics:CarndonaghDerryDonegal

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice