Four people taken to hospital after road traffic collision on main Derry to Carndonagh road

Four people were taken to hospital following a road traffic collision on the Derry/Quigley’s Point to Carndonagh road on Thursday evening.

A Garda spokesperson told the Journal that Gardaí and emergency services responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision that occurred on the R240 road in Carndonagh, Co. Donegal at approximately 6.30pm last night, Thursday, January 2 2025.

“Three men and one woman were conveyed to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries sustained as a result of this collision.”