Fresh appeal for missing 20-year-old from County Derry thought to have visited Giant's Causeway

By Brendan McDaid
Published 5th Nov 2024, 12:23 BST
Updated 5th Nov 2024, 12:23 BST
Police in County Derry have renewed their appeal for information concerning a young man who has been missing since last Friday.

Lester McLennan is 20 and from Coleraine.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It is believed that Lester travelled to the Giant’s Causeway area from Belfast by bus at approximately 9.30am on Friday November 1.

"Lester is a white male, 6’3” tall, of slim build with light brown hair and was wearing black glasses, light beige trousers with a dark belt, walking boots, a long grey coat to below the knee and a dark zip up jacket. Lester was also carrying a black backpack.”

Lester McLennan.placeholder image
Lester McLennan.

Police are appealing to Lester, or anyone who may have seen him on November 1 or 2 to contact them at Coleraine on 101, quoting reference number 76 of 02/11/24.

Officers are also keen to speak to a member of the public who located a black backpack in the area of Giant’s Causeway and handed it to staff there to contact them.

