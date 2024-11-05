Fresh appeal for missing 20-year-old from County Derry thought to have visited Giant's Causeway
Lester McLennan is 20 and from Coleraine.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “It is believed that Lester travelled to the Giant’s Causeway area from Belfast by bus at approximately 9.30am on Friday November 1.
"Lester is a white male, 6’3” tall, of slim build with light brown hair and was wearing black glasses, light beige trousers with a dark belt, walking boots, a long grey coat to below the knee and a dark zip up jacket. Lester was also carrying a black backpack.”
Police are appealing to Lester, or anyone who may have seen him on November 1 or 2 to contact them at Coleraine on 101, quoting reference number 76 of 02/11/24.
Officers are also keen to speak to a member of the public who located a black backpack in the area of Giant’s Causeway and handed it to staff there to contact them.