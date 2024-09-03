Funeral of ‘adoring grandmother’ Patricia McBrearty to take place in St. Johnston
The funeral of Patricia McBrearty will take place in St. Johnston on Wednesday.
Mrs. McBrearty, who was in her 80s, was struck by a lorry on Church Street in the village shortly after 2pm on Friday.
Described as a loving mother and an adoring grandmother she is mourned by her children Brian, Tina and Susie, grandchildren Cara, Hannah, PJ and Eimear, sister Anne and wider family circle.
Mrs. McBrearty’s Requiem Mass will take place at St. Baithin’s Church at 11am on Wednesday.
