Funeral of ‘adoring grandmother’ Patricia McBrearty to take place in St. Johnston

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The funeral of Patricia McBrearty will take place in St. Johnston on Wednesday.

Mrs. McBrearty, who was in her 80s, was struck by a lorry on Church Street in the village shortly after 2pm on Friday.

Described as a loving mother and an adoring grandmother she is mourned by her children Brian, Tina and Susie, grandchildren Cara, Hannah, PJ and Eimear, sister Anne and wider family circle.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs. McBrearty’s Requiem Mass will take place at St. Baithin’s Church at 11am on Wednesday.