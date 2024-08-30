Funeral of Eoghan Dawson to take place in Derry on Monday
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The funeral of Eoghan Dawson will take place in Pennyburn on Monday.
Eoghan (20) died on Tuesday following a road accident near Quigley’s Point on August 24.
His cousin Kian Dawson-Kirk, who was 16, was killed in the same road traffic collision and was laid to rest on Thursday.
Eoghan is mourned by his parents Lisa Dawson and Connor Smith, and wider family circle. A funeral notice described him as ‘an amazing friend and a true gentleman’.
His funeral take place at 12.30pm in St. Patrick’s on Monday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.