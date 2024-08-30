Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The funeral of Eoghan Dawson will take place in Pennyburn on Monday.

Eoghan (20) died on Tuesday following a road accident near Quigley’s Point on August 24.

His cousin Kian Dawson-Kirk, who was 16, was killed in the same road traffic collision and was laid to rest on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eoghan is mourned by his parents Lisa Dawson and Connor Smith, and wider family circle. A funeral notice described him as ‘an amazing friend and a true gentleman’.

His funeral take place at 12.30pm in St. Patrick’s on Monday.