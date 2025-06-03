Gas cylinder explosion which spread to house in Derry treated as arson with intent to endanger life

Police and the Fire & Rescue Service have confirmed that they are treating an incident in which a resident was forced to flee after a gas cylinder fire exploded and spread to a nearby residence along Lecky Road as deliberate.

Police are now investigating the overnight incident as ‘arson with intent to endanger life’ and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

The NI Fire & Rescue Service meanwhile confirmed they had received a call out at 1.56am on Tuesday.

Two Appliances and Aerial Support from Northland Fire Station, one Appliance from Crescent Link Fire Station and one Appliance from Limavady Fire Station attended the incident.

An NIFIRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to reports of gas cylinders on fire which had spread to a nearby terraced house at Lecky Road, Derry/Londonderry.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

"The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate and the incident was dealt with by 5.33am.”

PSNI Detectives meanwhile confirmed they are investigating the suspected arson attack. A PSNI spokesperson said: “The blaze, which occurred in an alleyway area, was reported to police just before 2.10am. At this time, it's believed a metal cage containing gas cylinders was deliberately set on fire - one of these cylinders is believed to have partially exploded.

"The fire spread to a storeroom at the back of a property, forcing a resident of a flat in close proximity to flee for their safety after being alerted by neighbours.

"A cordon was put in place to allow NIFRS to safely deal with the fire." Detective Sergeant McAdoo said: "We want to acknowledge the swift actions of the NIFRS in dealing with this blaze which they have confirmed started as a result of deliberate ignition. This was a reckless act, given the number of homes in the immediate area, and which we are investigating as arson with intent to endanger life.

"As our enquiries continue, we appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw any suspicious activity, or anyone with footage which may assist us to call 101, quoting reference 61 of 03/06/25.” A report can also be made via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via http://crimestoppers-uk.org/