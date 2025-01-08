Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Several schools have announced they will not be opening today due to adverse weather, while several routes across the north west have become dangerous overnight due to ice.

A PSNI spokesperson this morning urged those travelling on the road network to be extremely careful, while the Met Office and Met Éireann has forecast another frosty night ahead on Wednesday into Thursday with yellow warnings for ice remaining in place.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Please take extra care on the roads this morning especially on those which may not have been gritted.

"Clear your windscreen of ice before you set off and remember to slow down and increase the distance between you and the vehicle ahead.”

There have been warnings over ice on numerous routes across the north west.

Drivers have reported some roads in rural areas of County Derry and some roads across Inishowen, including the Malin town to Carndonagh road are affected by ice this morning. In rural areas of Derry and Inishowen some school bus runs have been cancelled.

Areas of Derry situated on higher ground such as Creggan and Gobnascale as well as Claudy and Park are also expected to be most severely impacted today by ice as temperatures remain at freezing point.

As of 8.25am on Wednesday a number of schools in the north west area have also announced they will not be opening today.

These include St Patrick’s and St Brigid’s College in Claudy, Cumber Claudy Primary School, St Peter's & St Paul's PS, Foreglen, and St Mary’s Primary School, Altinure. Donemana Primary School is also closed, along with St Peter’s Primary School in Plumbridge and Our Lady of Lourdes primary School in Greencastle.

The Met Office is forecasting that temperatures will be remaining at 0 degrees in the Derry & Strabane area today, Wednesday, with no real prospect of a thaw, and will even dip below freezing by late afternoon/ early evening.

This is likely to once again impact traffic flow in Derry city today following several days of motorists reporting that different areas including arterial routes have been gridlocked for lengthy periods.

Met Éireann meanwhile is forecasting snow and sleet tonight for parts of Inishowen which could lie as temperatures will remain at or near freezing point.

In the north, TrafficWatch stated: “Temperatures through the night fell below freezing and there is a risk of ice and frost on roads. A Met Office Yellow Warning of ice and snow for Northern Ireland is in place valid to 12:00 on Wednesday, January 8.

"Salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk has taken place throughout the night and early morning, however road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.”