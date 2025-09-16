Large quantity of illegal fireworks seized as Derry councillor brands rockets and bangers a ‘scourge’

A large quantity of illegal fireworks have been seized in Derry as a local councillor called the low level explosives a scourge on communities throughout the city.

Several boxes of rockets were seized by the PSNI’s Waterside Neighbourhood Team on Monday.

"A number of people are being dealt with for offences including motoring offences which were also detected,” the PSNI said.

At least ten boxes of Chinese-made Bad Boy Thunder fireworks and one box of Hot 8 fireworks were confiscated, according to images of the haul.

"The law about fireworks is clear - it is illegal to possess, sell, handle or use fireworks if you do not have a licence. You can be fined up to £5,000 for breaking the law,” the PSNI said, advising the public that you only buy fireworks from a licensed seller.

Sinn Féin Councillor Aisling Hutton, meanwhile, has said the scourge of fireworks and bangers being let off in local communities are causing fear and misery for residents and pets.

Colr. Hutton remarked: "It’s just a few weeks until the Hallowe’en season begins and already we have been receiving complaints over the past few nights about fireworks and bangers being let off in the Bogside and Brandywell.

"It is also causing misery and fear for local residents and family pets.

“A lot of positive work has taken place in Derry over the last number of years to deal with the issue of selling illegal fireworks. And the availability of these dangerous items has been reduced. But sadly, there are those out there who have no regard for the local community and continue to be involved in this illegal trade."