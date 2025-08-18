Man (26) arrested on suspicion of drugs offences in Derry as cash seized in Waterside house search

Police have arrested a man and seized a sum of cash, following the search of a property in Derry on Sunday, August 17.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers from the District Support Team carried out a search of residential premises in the Waterside area of the city, shortly after 9pm, with cash and a mobile phone being seized.

“A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including being concerned in the supply of class A and class B drugs and possession of criminal property. He remains in custody at this time.

“Anyone with any information about the use or supply of illegal drugs can contact police on 101 or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”