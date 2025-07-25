Man (34) arrested as two taken to hospital after car found on its roof in Derry collision

Two people have been hospitalised and a man arrested after a car was found on its roof after a collision near Ballyarnett Roundabout in Derry.

The PSNI and the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service have confirmed details of the incident which occurred on Thursday night.

A PSNI spokesperson told the Journal: “Police observed a vehicle on its roof in the Racecourse Road area of Derry/Londonderry at approximately 10:20pm on Thursday, July 24.

“Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

The damaged barriers at Ballyarnett Roundabout on Friday morning after the road reopened.

"Two people have been conveyed to hospital. No serious injuries have been reported at this time.”

Police have also confirmed that a 34-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of motoring offences and as on Friday afternoon he remained in police custody.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service confirmed that they received a call out at 10.23pm.

The NIFRS spokesperson confirmed: “Firefighters were called to reports of a one vehicle road traffic collision at Steelstown Roundabout, Derry/Londonderry.

“Two appliances from Northland Fire Station and one appliance from Crescent Link Fire Station attended the incident.

"Two causalities were out of the vehicle on arrival and were transferred to the care of NIAS.

"Firefighters made the area safe and handed the scene over to the PSNI. The incident was dealt with by 11.29pm."

It is understood the car in which the injured people were travelling was found in a grass area below barriers at the Skeoge Road end of the roundabout.