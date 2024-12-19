Man (56) dies after road accident south west of Strabane

By Kevin Mullan
Published 19th Dec 2024, 15:13 BST
Updated 20th Dec 2024, 10:44 BST

A man has died after a single vehicle road accident south west of Strabane on Thursday.

The Fyfin Road, Victoria Bridge, was closed for a time following the road traffic collision at around 2.15pm on Thursday, December 19.

Police confirmed a 56-year-old has sadly died following the collision and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances around the collision.

Police have asked anyone who witnessed a red Audi A5 in the area around the time of the collision, or who has dashcam or CCTV footage, to contact Police on 101 and quote reference 897 19/12/24.

Emergency services are at the scene of a single vehicle collision on a rural road south west of Strabane.

You can also report online: https://www.psni.police.uk/report

The Fyfin Road at Victoria Bridge, was closed at its junction with the Tievenny Road, after the accident.

The PSNI confirmed the closure was due to a single vehicle road traffic collision and asked motorists travelling in the Castlederg, Victoria Bridge and Spamount areas to ‘please seek an alternative route for your journey’.

