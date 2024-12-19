Man (56) dies after road accident south west of Strabane
The Fyfin Road, Victoria Bridge, was closed for a time following the road traffic collision at around 2.15pm on Thursday, December 19.
Police confirmed a 56-year-old has sadly died following the collision and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances around the collision.
Police have asked anyone who witnessed a red Audi A5 in the area around the time of the collision, or who has dashcam or CCTV footage, to contact Police on 101 and quote reference 897 19/12/24.
You can also report online: https://www.psni.police.uk/report
The Fyfin Road at Victoria Bridge, was closed at its junction with the Tievenny Road, after the accident.
The PSNI confirmed the closure was due to a single vehicle road traffic collision and asked motorists travelling in the Castlederg, Victoria Bridge and Spamount areas to ‘please seek an alternative route for your journey’.
