Man (56) dies after road accident south west of Strabane

A man has died after a single vehicle road accident south west of Strabane on Thursday.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fyfin Road, Victoria Bridge, was closed for a time following the road traffic collision at around 2.15pm on Thursday, December 19.

Police confirmed a 56-year-old has sadly died following the collision and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances around the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have asked anyone who witnessed a red Audi A5 in the area around the time of the collision, or who has dashcam or CCTV footage, to contact Police on 101 and quote reference 897 19/12/24.

Emergency services are at the scene of a single vehicle collision on a rural road south west of Strabane.

You can also report online: https://www.psni.police.uk/report

The Fyfin Road at Victoria Bridge, was closed at its junction with the Tievenny Road, after the accident.

The PSNI confirmed the closure was due to a single vehicle road traffic collision and asked motorists travelling in the Castlederg, Victoria Bridge and Spamount areas to ‘please seek an alternative route for your journey’.