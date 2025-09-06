Man and woman in 20s arrested as suspected drugs seized in Derry

Officers from Waterside District Support Team, assisted by Local Policing Team officers, have arrested two people and seized a quantity of suspected drugs in Derry.

Chief Inspector Pearce said: “Shortly before 6.50pm yesterday evening, Friday September 6, officers stopped two people in the Glenabbey Road area of the city after they were observed acting in a suspicious manner.

“A search was conducted, and a large quantity of suspected cannabis was located.

“A follow up search was later conducted at a house, and a further quantity of suspected cannabis, together with cash, a mobile phone and drugs paraphernalia, was seized.

“A man and a woman, both aged in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug.

“They remain in custody at this time, assisting with police enquiries.”

Police have encouraged anyone with concerns or information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact officers on 101. A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/