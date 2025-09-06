Man and woman in 20s arrested as suspected drugs seized in Derry
Chief Inspector Pearce said: “Shortly before 6.50pm yesterday evening, Friday September 6, officers stopped two people in the Glenabbey Road area of the city after they were observed acting in a suspicious manner.
“A search was conducted, and a large quantity of suspected cannabis was located.
“A follow up search was later conducted at a house, and a further quantity of suspected cannabis, together with cash, a mobile phone and drugs paraphernalia, was seized.
“A man and a woman, both aged in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug.
“They remain in custody at this time, assisting with police enquiries.”