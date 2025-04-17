Man arrested and suspected drugs items seized during speed patrol in Derry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in Derry have arrested a man after a number of items were seized from a car during a road safety operation on Wednesday, April 16.

Shortly after 9pm on Wednesday evening, police said a car was detected exceeding the speed limit in a 30mph zone on the Springtown Road by officers from the Derry City and Strabane District Support Team.

The officers were conducting Operation Lifesaver patrols in the area, which focuses on speed.

A PSNI spokesperson said the car was pulled over and the driver spoken to at the scene.

Suspected drugs and items seized along with the drug-detection kit, which is pictured in the middle of the picture, coloured blue and white.

A search was conducted and a quantity of suspected cannabis along with suspected drug paraphernalia was recovered, police said.

A drug-driving detection kit was used to conduct a preliminary drug test and a 41-year-old man was subsequently arrested.

Police said the man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including driving whilst unfit through drugs, driving with excess speed, possession of a class B controlled drug and possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply and remains in custody at this time.

Sergeant Moore said: “We know that drugs is an issue of concern in the community and we are working hard to disrupt and prevent those involved in drug-related activity and who bring nothing but harm to the most vulnerable within our communities.

"We’re grateful for the support of local people, and I’m keen to reiterate our appeal for anyone with information, or concerns, to get in touch on 101 or submit a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport”

Reports can also be made to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org