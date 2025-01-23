Man charged after road traffic collision at Waterside train station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been charged to court following a single vehicle road traffic collision in Derry in the early hours of Wednesday.

The man, aged 29, has been charged with driving with excess alcohol in breath and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

He is expected to appear on February 12.

Police tape had to be placed around badly damaged fencing outside the Waterside train station after the incident. Bricks and debris were strewn over the front plaza at transport hub.