Man flown by air ambulance to hospital critical after reported assault inside Strabane flat
Detectives are investigating the report of a serious assault in the Main Street area of Strabane, on Saturday 31st May. A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police responded to a report of an assault at approximately 2pm on Saturday afternoon. A man, aged in his 30s, had been assaulted by another man inside flats in the area.
"The victim had sustained serious injuries to his face, head and body as a result of the assault and was taken by Air Ambulance to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.
"A 33-year-old man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and is currently in police custody.”
Detectives have appealed for anyone with any information or who may be able to help with their investigation, to contact them on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 820 31/05/25.