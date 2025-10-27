Man in 20s arrested by police investigating burglary in Skeoge area of Derry

Police officers investigating a burglary in the Clon Elagh area of Derry have arrested a man in his 20s.

Police received a report of a man attempting to enter a property in the Clon Elagh area at around 1.25am.

A short time later at around 1.35am on Monday morning, police received a report of a man entering a property in the same area.

Officers attended and arrested a 25 year-old man on suspicion of burglary and attempted burglary. He remains in police custody at this stage.

PSNI.

Inspector O'Donnell said: “Please do call us when you notice anything suspicious happening, it can make a real difference. On this occasion, prompted by the fast actions of the caller, an arrest was made while the burglary was underway. Contact us on 101, always 999 in an emergency."

You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.