Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision at Kerrykeel, County Donegal on Tuesday, October 29.

The single vehicle collision, involving a car, occurred at approximately 3.30pm on the Shore Road at Kerrykeel.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 60s, was fatally injured.

Gardai said the local coroner was subsequently notified, and arrangements were made a post-mortem examination in the aftermath of the tragic incident.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses.

The road remained closed overnight into Wednesday and a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators was being conducted.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

A spokesperson said: “Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-ca, and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on (00353) 74 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”