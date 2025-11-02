Man in his 60s dies after suffering serious injury in Dungiven
Detective Inspector Gillian Connolly, said: “Police received a report at approximately 1.35am that an injured man had been found in the Foreglen Road area.
“Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services. The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment, but sadly died.
“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances, and at this time, we believe that he may have been injured in a hit and run road traffic collision. As part of our enquiries, we would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist.
"Were you in the area between 1am and 2am this morning, Sunday, November 2? Did you see anything that may help with our investigation? If so, please call us on 101, quoting reference 123 of 02/11/25, or submit information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/make a report."