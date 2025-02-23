Man sustains head injuries in suspected hit and run in Derry
A man was taken from the scene at Central Drive in the Creggan area of the city to hospital with various injuries.
Inspector Craig said: “Shortly before 1.10am, it was reported that a man had been struck by a car in the Central Drive area.
“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene, and the man was taken to hospital for injuries to his head and his ankle.
“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we area appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed what happened, to contact us via 101 and quote reference number 86 of 22/02/25.
“We would be particularly keen to hear from anyone who might have captured any dash cam or mobile phone footage which might assist us.”