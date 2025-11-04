Man who died in suspected Dungiven hit-and-run named as Patrick Flanagan (69)
The PSNI believe the 69-year-old was struck in a hit-and-run accident in the early hours of Sunday.
Detective Inspector Gillian Connolly said: “Police received a report at approximately 1.35am on Sunday morning that an injured man had been found in the Foreglen Road area.
“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from partner emergency services and the injured man was taken to hospital, where he sadly died from his injuries.
“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of this incident and we believe at this time that Patrick was struck by a vehicle in a hit and run road traffic collision.
"We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area between 1am and 2am on Sunday morning and witnessed the collision, or captured dash-cam or other footage from the area, which could assist with our investigation.”
Witnessed can call detectives on 101, quoting reference 123 02/11/25.