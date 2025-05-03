Manhunt as woman left badly shaken following arson attack on Derry home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman has been left badly shaken after a man poured accelerant over the front of the house she was in and set it alight in Derry.

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of a fire at the residential premises in the Springtown area of the city early hours of Saturday, May 3.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly after 3.05am, a fire at a house in the Gweebara Park area was reported. Police attended, along with other emergency services colleagues.

“At this time, it is believed that a man approached the property and poured some form of accelerant onto the front porch and front door before setting it alight and then making off on foot.

Police are appealing for information.

"He was described as wearing a dark-coloured hooded top, with the hood up and his face covered, and dark tracksuit bottoms.”

Damage was caused to both the internal and external front door areas of the house, the police spokesperson said, adding:

"One woman, who was in the property at the time, was not physically injured, but has been left shaken by the ordeal.

"This is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life and anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have CCTV or other video footage, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 237 of 3/5/25.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.” You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/