Forty years ago Bob Geldof was instrumental in organizing the Band Aid record and concerts.

The line in the song ‘Do they know it’s Christmas?’ could have been interpreted as ignorance. Christianity arrived in Ethiopia in the 4th century about the same time as St. Patrick was preaching in Ireland.

Whatever the present-day criticisms, Geldof and the others involved in Band Aid deserve great credit not only because they raised £150 million largely to help the crisis in Ethiopia. Perhaps more importantly, they elevated among the general public awareness of the problems faced by many countries in the developing world.

It is worth noting that one of those who responded to the Ethiopian crisis was Dr. Raymond McClean, well respected local GP and one time Mayor of Derry. He worked voluntarily helping with the medical problems in Ethiopia at that time of crisis.

Members of the Derry Concern group with BBC Radio Foyle broadcaster Mark Patterson at the Concern bookshop in Ferryquay Street.

Concern predates Band Aid by over two decades. It began during the Biafran crisis in the nineteen sixties. It now works in over twenty countries worldwide.

In times of disaster it cooperates with other agencies to help alleviate the immediate problems of food, shelter and medical supplies. It also funds more longer projects placing special emphasis on food security.

The Derry Concern Group has been working for over forty years in Derry. In 2024 it continued to enjoy the generosity of the Derry and Donegal. The Derry group organized a number of appeals during 2024. They were all generously supported by local people.

A Concern Credit Union group in Haiti.

The first event of the year was the annual Scalp Mountain Walk in May. Over 200 hardy souls participated in the walk to the top of the mountain enjoying reasonable weather and the fantastic views of Derry, Donegal and Tyrone.

The Concern Four Ball Golf Classic was held at the Prehen Golf Club. On a beautiful day in September the event was given great support by the club.

Local business sponsored all the holes and the golfers contributed to the success of the day. The final event was the annual Concern Christmas collection held at the Millennium Forum, who have supported the collection for a number of years.

Charlie Glenn, a Concern Volunteer, was there on the first day of the collection: "Our collection coincided with the pantomime. Many of the children attending the pantomime dug around in their pockets for a few pence to help our appeal.

Water and hygiene kits being distributed in West Darfur, Sudan.

"These ‘widow’s mites’ are of great importance. They indicate that the next generation is aware of problems in so many parts of the world where many poor children have a very tough time just to survive.”

Relying as always on the generosity of local people, the three events raised over £6,500.

The Concern Bookshop in Ferryquay Street was opened in 2016 and has proved to be great success. The shop relies on donations of books from local people and is staffed entirely by volunteers. It has raised £80,000 this year.

Crops being irrigated with solar power water pumps in Malawi.

We live in an ‘electric village’ where events around the world are channelled into our homes through the media. The suffering of people in Ukraine and Gaza have got most of the attention this year.

There are equally terrible situations in less publicized areas of the world for example in Sudan where the combination climate crisis, lack of development and war are causing the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Syria will also need massive international help to recover from years of oppression. The problems of Afghanistan, Haiti and Nepal are now ‘old news’ but the people in these countries continue to suffer. Concern works in all these countries as part of their worldwide mission in over twenty countries to help with recovery on a long-term basis.

The money raised in 2024 from the generosity of local people will help in no small way with this effort.

The Band Aid effort had much to recommend it despite the various criticisms but as far as the general public is concerned it quickly faded from media attention.

The work of Concern takes many forms but is characterised by long term commitment. Concern’s commitment to Ethiopia predates Band Aid by over a decade. Concern has worked in Sudan for 39 years. Today it helps in the refugee camps in the war devastated region of Darfur in Sudan distributing necessities food shelter and hygiene kits.

In Haiti, where Concern has worked since 2010, it is involved in credit unions to encourage long term financial security. Zambia is one of the countries in Africa worst effected by climate change.

Cyclones and drought have devasted the population almost totally dependent on subsistence agriculture. Technical aid comes in the form of a solar powered water pump and local employees advise on agricultural improvement. In all these examples it is local people driving forward improvements funded by Concern finance.

Readers may wish to make a more permanent contribution to the work of Concern. The bookshop in Ferryquay Street is open for business all year selling a wide variety of books. It also accepts individual donations on a continuing basis. Making a direct monthly debit or including Concern in your will can be done by visiting the Concern website.

*Concern is currently running its Christmas appeal, and states that the charity is focused on ‘ending extreme poverty, whatever it takes’.

"By shopping Concern’s charity gifts, you’ll find plenty of new and alternative present ideas to put a smile on your loved one’s face. Your shopping will help families living in the world’s poorest places work towards a brighter future.

“Each gift represents our work with the people who need it most. You can buy our alternative gifts all year round.”

For more see: https://gifts.concern.org.uk/category/christmas-cards