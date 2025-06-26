A missing person appeal has been issued for a man last seen in the vicinity of Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police say they are concerned for missing person Brendan Casey who was last seen at the hospital on June 24 at approximately 01.30am.

Brendan is described as 28 years old, 5’ 10, slim build with dark hair. It is not known what he was wearing, police said.

People are asked to contact police on 101 quoting serial 77 of the 24/06/25.