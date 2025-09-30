Missing person appeal for Derry teen Lucy Spence

By Kevin Mullan
Published 30th Sep 2025, 15:19 BST
A missing person appeal has been issued for 17-year-old Derry teenager Lucy Spence who was last seen at Altnagelvin on Monday.

Police say they are ‘growing increasingly concerned’ for her welfare.

"Lucy was last seen on Monday, September 29, 2025 at approximately 18.45 hours at Altnagelvin Hospital. Lucy would be approximately 5ft 6, dark brown hair, wearing black Ugg boots, leopard print leggings and a grey hoody.

"If you have any information or seen Lucy, please contact police on 101 quoting reference CCS 18 30/09/25,” police said.

