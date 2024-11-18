Model aircraft pilot blinded by sun and lost sight of plane that may have crashed in woods
The incident has been noted in the Air Accidents Investigation Branch’s (AAIB) bulletin for November.
It involved a MA Arrows Hobby Bigfoot Electric model aeroplane that disappeared outside the Derry village on September 15.
The AAIB included the disappearance in a list of ‘record-only’ unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) investigations that were reviewed over August and September.
"The model aircraft was in auto assist mode when the remote pilot was blinded by the sun and lost sight of it. The pilot cut the throttles immediately and believes the aircraft could have landed somewhere in a rural wooded area,” the bulletin notes.
The British Department of Transport’s AAIB investigates civil aircraft accidents and incidents within the United Kingdom, its overseas territories and crown dependencies.
