Model aircraft pilot blinded by sun and lost sight of plane that may have crashed in woods

By Kevin Mullan
Published 18th Nov 2024, 11:15 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 11:28 GMT
The pilot of a model aircraft lost sight of it while blinded by the sun near Newbuildings in September when the plane is believed to have crash landed in woods.

The incident has been noted in the Air Accidents Investigation Branch’s (AAIB) bulletin for November.

It involved a MA Arrows Hobby Bigfoot Electric model aeroplane that disappeared outside the Derry village on September 15.

The AAIB included the disappearance in a list of ‘record-only’ unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) investigations that were reviewed over August and September.

Stock photograph. A model aircraft.Stock photograph. A model aircraft.
Stock photograph. A model aircraft.

"The model aircraft was in auto assist mode when the remote pilot was blinded by the sun and lost sight of it. The pilot cut the throttles immediately and believes the aircraft could have landed somewhere in a rural wooded area,” the bulletin notes.

The British Department of Transport’s AAIB investigates civil aircraft accidents and incidents within the United Kingdom, its overseas territories and crown dependencies.

News you can trust since 1772
