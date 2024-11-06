Naomi Long warns pepper spray is illegal and should not be carried after debate on Derry sex attacks

Justice Minister Naomi Long has warned that pepper spray is illegal and nobody should carry it after being asked what action women can take to feel safe after a number of sex attacks in Derry.

Mrs. Long said pepper spray is proscribed and people carrying it would face prosecution.

She also said there was the danger that such weapons could be deployed by the perpetrators of sex attacks against anyone trying to deploy them in self-defence.

At the Assembly this week SDLP MLA Cara Hunter said: “I cannot reiterate enough how serious this is. There have been four attacks in a short time.

"On the topic of prevention, in the immediate aftermath, Minister, what assurances can you give right now to women like me who live in the north-west so that we feel safe? What will that look like? Is it self-defence classes?

"Is it the provision of things like pepper spray? Is it providing public messaging or personal alarms? What can we do in the immediate aftermath so that women feel safe this week, right now?”

Mrs. Long said: “When it comes to how people should protect themselves in the public space, the best people to give that kind of community safety advice are PSNI officers.

"I do not claim, nor should I, to be an expert. However, I will say this: pepper spray is illegal, and no one should carry it. The risk of carrying pepper spray is that, like any weapon, it could be turned on you and used against you.

"People should not resort to carrying weapons, because they could end up being used against the individual who carries them. I need to put that on the record.”

The Justice Minister said there was a role for self-defence but added: “We need to bear it in mind that, unless you are routinely engaged in a space where you are likely to use those self-defence techniques, the challenge is whether, when attacked, it will be natural to you to use the mechanisms that you have trained in to defend yourself.

"It can also create a false sense of security and lead people to go to environments or places that may be higher-risk in the belief that they can defend themselves. That is a difficult issue for me to address.”

Mrs. Long, however, lamented that such discussions are having to be had at all.

"What I can say is this: we all know the things that we can do, such as taking precautions and considering where we go. Sadly, in this day and age, more and more women say that they are afraid to leave home on their own in the evenings or that they have to move in groups because they feel vulnerable when they are on their own.

"Whilst that may be a short-term protection for those women, it is not a solution to the problem. Women should not need to move in groups in order to feel safe in our community.

"Men need to let women live their lives in peace, whether they are on their own or together. Whether they are walking singly or in crowds, it is not acceptable for any woman to be attacked in this day and age,” she said.