Nobody injured in Derry collision involving black Audi and white Mitsubishi
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Nobody was injured in a reported collision on the Clooney Road close to the Maydown roundabout in Derry on Tuesday.
Police investigating the road traffic collision on Clooney Road are appealing for witnesses and information.
The collision was reported to police at approximately 10.50am and involved a black Audi Q5 and a White Mitsubishi. There were no reported injuries at the scene.
Witnesses are asked to call 101, quoting reference CW 453 of 28/01/25, or submit a report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.