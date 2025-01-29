Nobody injured in Derry collision involving black Audi and white Mitsubishi

By Kevin Mullan
Published 29th Jan 2025, 15:06 BST
Updated 29th Jan 2025, 15:06 BST
Nobody was injured in a reported collision on the Clooney Road close to the Maydown roundabout in Derry on Tuesday.

Police investigating the road traffic collision on Clooney Road are appealing for witnesses and information.

The collision was reported to police at approximately 10.50am and involved a black Audi Q5 and a White Mitsubishi. There were no reported injuries at the scene.

Witnesses are asked to call 101, quoting reference CW 453 of 28/01/25, or submit a report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report

