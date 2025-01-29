Nobody injured in Derry collision involving black Audi and white Mitsubishi

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nobody was injured in a reported collision on the Clooney Road close to the Maydown roundabout in Derry on Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police investigating the road traffic collision on Clooney Road are appealing for witnesses and information.

The collision was reported to police at approximately 10.50am and involved a black Audi Q5 and a White Mitsubishi. There were no reported injuries at the scene.

Witnesses are asked to call 101, quoting reference CW 453 of 28/01/25, or submit a report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report