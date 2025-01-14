Pádraig Delargy pays tribute to Foyle Search and Rescue at Stormont

By Kevin Mullan
Published 14th Jan 2025, 15:25 BST
Updated 14th Jan 2025, 15:26 BST
Pádraig Delargy paid tribute to Foyle Search and Rescue at Stormont on Tuesday telling MLAs how it responded to a total of 237 incidents last year.

“I rise to note the work of Foyle Search and Rescue, a voluntary organisation in Derry. Many Members will be aware of the pivotal work that Foyle Search and Rescue does to assist people who are in distress and despair in Derry and neighbouring areas along the Foyle.

"Recently, Foyle Search and Rescue published its incident reports for 2024, noting that it provided support during 237 incidents. What is at the core of Foyle Search and Rescue's work is that those are not just statistics; they are lives. They represent people who have been saved and families who have been supported,” the Sinn Féin MLA told the Assembly.

Mr. Delargy spoke of the support Foyle Search has provided to many families bereaved by the loss of a loved one.

He spoke of the sudden death of his own aunt Patricia Hughes in 2016.

“In common with many families in Derry, my family is forever indebted to Foyle Search and Rescue after losing our amazing aunt Patricia.

“With those other families, we have stood, and will continue to stand, shoulder to shoulder with the courageous volunteers of Foyle Search and Rescue.

"Derry people are known for their generosity, passion and love for their community. I thank the volunteers of Foyle Search and Rescue for their tireless work for our city, community and families through the most difficult times,” he said.

