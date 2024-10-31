Pedestrian hit by car in Derry, injuries not life threatening, vehicle abandoned

By Kevin Mullan
Published 31st Oct 2024, 09:59 BST
Updated 31st Oct 2024, 12:34 BST
A man was left with serious injuries following a road traffic collision in Derry.

The incident occurred between the Madamsbank Roundabout and Glengalliagh Roundabout on Wednesday night.

Police say they are investigating an RTC involving a red car, where a male was left with serious injuries.

Anyone in the area at the time who may have witnessed the incident or who would have dash cam footage are urged to contact Police on 101 quoting Ref 1663 of 30/10/2024, the PSNI asked.

