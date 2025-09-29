Person rescued from water in Buncrana as Lough Swilly RNLI responds to two shouts within an hour

A member of the public was rescued from waters at Ladies Bay in Buncrana after getting into difficulty on Sunday.

The rescue was the second shout in just one hour for the Lough Swilly RNLI.

A spokesperson for Lough Swilly RNLI confirmed that their first call came in from Malin Head Coastguard at 1.27pm, alerting them to a small boat that had developed mechanical problems just north of Dunree Head.

“The All-Weather Lifeboat was launched and the crew made the decision to tow the boat with two persons onboard to the safety of Rathmullan pier.

The Lough Swilly RNLI lifeboat.

“Whilst the All-weather crew were dealing with the incident at Dunree Head, another call came through to launch the Inshore Lifeboat at 14.38.

“A member of the public had reported someone in difficulty in the water in the Ladies Bay area. The Atlantic 85 was launched and shore crew were also sent to the area.

“The person was helped to shore to a waiting ambulance. The crew returned to Ned's Point to refuel and make ready for service.

Joe Joyce from Lough Swilly RNLI paid tribute to the crew.

"This was a particularly busy day for our volunteers, having two shouts so close together and Buncrana was gridlocked with traffic with the good weather. I would also like to thank the public for their help with the second incident."

Lough Swilly RNLI added: 2Remember: If you're in difficulty on or near the water—or if you see someone in trouble—dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.”