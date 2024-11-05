Pipe bomb explodes after being thrown inside window of at house in Derry

A pipe bomb type device was thrown at a house in Derry, police have confirmed after a security operation in the Bogside area ended on Tuesday morning.

Army Technical Officers had been tasked to the scene at Limewood Street on Monday night with police, in a statement at the time, urging people to avoid the area.

In an update on Tuesday morning, Detective Sergeant Mark Gingell said: “Police received a report at around 7.30 pm that an object had been thrown at a house in the area.

“Officers attended and observed the remnants of what they believed to have been a pipe bomb device and alerted Army Technical Officers. The object, which has been declared as a viable suspected pipe bomb, has been removed and taken away for further forensic examination.

“It is believed that this device was put through the window of the house and has exploded.

"This has caused damage to the property but could have led to the occupants being badly injured or even killed.

“We are appealing to anyone with information regarding this crime, and anyone who may have captured any footage in the area on Monday evening to contact detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference 1516 of 04/11/24.” Information can also be provided online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or, via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

In a statement issued after 10pm on Monday night, a spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland had said: “Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in the Limewood Street area of Derry/Londonderry. Please avoid the area.”

SDLP Foyle MP Colum Eastwood condemned the attack and said an elderly couple lived in then house.

“An elderly couple have had a device thrown through their window in what must have been a shocking and distressing attack on their home. There is no excuse for it,” Mr Eastwood said, adding:

"The people responsible have caused an immense amount of disruption for this family and the local community.

“If anyone has information about this attack I would encourage them to bring it forward to the police.”