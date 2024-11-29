Police appeal after report of a sexual assault on a woman in Derry city centre
A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported that between 1am and 1.25am on Sunday morning, November 10, the victim was outside licensed premises on Magazine Street when an unknown white male approached her from behind, grabbed her face and put his arms around her, kissed her on the cheek and touched her inappropriately.
“He is described as having brown hair, was of a slim build, approximately 5 foot 8 in height with facial hair, and wore a white shirt, dark trousers - possibly jeans - and white trainers.
“Police appeal to anyone who witnessed what occurred, or who helped the victim, to call them.”
Police said they are also keen to hear from motorists, including any taxi drivers, if they have dash cam footage from the area at this time.
Officers also urge anyone who thinks they may know the male to contact them.
Inspector Craig said: “Understandably, this has been really distressing for the victim. If you can assist our investigation we ask that you make contact with police on 101, quoting reference number 1171 of 10/11/24.”