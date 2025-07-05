Primity Crescent (File picture). Google Earth

The Police Service of Northern Ireland have issued an appeal to find the owner of a snake found in a garden in Derry.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We’re looking to find the owner of a corn snake that was found in a garden in the Primity Terrace area of Newbuildings on July 2, at approximately 10pm.

" If you’re the owner, call us on 101 with a description, and quote reference 1973 of 02/07/25 so you can reunited with it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corn snakes are harmless to humans and feed on mice and rats. Native to the American continent, they can grow between two and six feet long and those bred in captivity come in a wide variety of colours. The can live for over 20 years when kept as pets.

In their native habitat they are sometimes mistaken for the venomous copperhead snake due to similar markings and colouring and ability to make a rattling their tails.