Police concerned for missing Derry man Mark Doherty
Police say they are concerned for missing Derry man Mark Doherty.
Mark is described as being 39 years old, 5’6” in height with a stocky build, short brown hair and a beard.
"Mark has not been seen since the afternoon of Friday, August 16, when he was last sighted wearing a denim jacket in the city side of the city.
"Should you be able to help locate Mark, or know of his whereabouts, please call 101 quoting CC761 of the 20/08/24,” the PSNI said.
