Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police say they are concerned for missing Derry man Mark Doherty.

Mark is described as being 39 years old, 5’6” in height with a stocky build, short brown hair and a beard.

"Mark has not been seen since the afternoon of Friday, August 16, when he was last sighted wearing a denim jacket in the city side of the city.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Should you be able to help locate Mark, or know of his whereabouts, please call 101 quoting CC761 of the 20/08/24,” the PSNI said.