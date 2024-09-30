Police in Derry and Strabane 'increasingly concerned' over missing man

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in Derry & Strabane have appealed for the public’s help to trace a missing local man.

A PSNI spokesperson said that they are becoming “increasingly concerned” for missing person Gavin Gormley.

Gavin is from from Strabane town.

He was last seen at the Vivo shop in the Ballycolman area of Strabane town.

Gavin Gormley.

Gavin is described as 6ft 1in, of slim build, with black short hair with a thick dark beard.

He has a sleeve tattoo on his right arm and last seen wearing black jeans, white trainers and a hoodie.

Anyone with information is urged to ring 101 and quote serial number 1400 29/09/24.