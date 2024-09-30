Police in Derry and Strabane 'increasingly concerned' over missing man
Police in Derry & Strabane have appealed for the public’s help to trace a missing local man.
A PSNI spokesperson said that they are becoming “increasingly concerned” for missing person Gavin Gormley.
Gavin is from from Strabane town.
He was last seen at the Vivo shop in the Ballycolman area of Strabane town.
Gavin is described as 6ft 1in, of slim build, with black short hair with a thick dark beard.
He has a sleeve tattoo on his right arm and last seen wearing black jeans, white trainers and a hoodie.