Police in Derry ‘increasingly concerned' for missing young person as appeal launched
Police in Derry have said they are becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ for a missing young last seen on Friday.
A public appeal have now been issued to try to locate Leon Devine.
A PSNI spokesperson posted: “Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the safety of Leon Devine.
"Leon was last seen in the City on Friday, October 24. Leon is believed to be wearing a grey tracksuit.
"Anybody with information as to his whereabouts, please call Police on 101 Ref: 450 -26/10/25.”