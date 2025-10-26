Police in Derry ‘increasingly concerned' for missing young person as appeal launched

By Brendan McDaid
Published 26th Oct 2025, 18:25 GMT
Police in Derry have said they are becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ for a missing young last seen on Friday.

A public appeal have now been issued to try to locate Leon Devine.

A PSNI spokesperson posted: “Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the safety of Leon Devine.

"Leon was last seen in the City on Friday, October 24. Leon is believed to be wearing a grey tracksuit.

"Anybody with information as to his whereabouts, please call Police on 101 Ref: 450 -26/10/25.”

