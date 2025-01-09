Police in Derry issue public appeal over missing person Rutendo Bradley

By Kevin Mullan
Published 9th Jan 2025, 12:35 GMT
Ms. Bradley was last seen in Britain but may have travelled to Derry.

“Rutendo is 37 years old and 7 months pregnant. She may have recently travelled to the city, however was was last seen in Ipswich, England just before Christmas, she also may have links to Aberdeen.

"Should you be able to assist Police in locating Rutendo, or know of her whereabouts, please contact 101 quoting 1390 of the 08/01/25,” police said.

