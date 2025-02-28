Police issue appeal over missing Derry man

Police in Derry have said they are concerned for the whereabouts of a missing 33 year old man from the city.

Paul Doherty was last seen in the early hours of Monday morning.

In an appeal, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Paul is described as 5ft 4/5, slim to medium build with short dirty fair hair which he wears in a quick.

"He also has a moustache and facial stubble.

"If you know of Paul’s whereabouts or have any information please contact police quoting ref 1798, 26/02/25.”

