Police patrolling the city centre. (File picture)

Police have confirmed that they responded after a report that a ‘large crowd of young people’ had gathered in the Guildhall Square area of Derry city centre on Saturday night.

PSNI Chief Inspector Pearce however said the crowds had largely dispersed as police conducted patrols through the area.

There have been some reports on social media remarking on the sheer numbers of young people arriving into the area on Saturday, with speculation and concerns raised.

Police confirmed they received the report at approximately 8.15pm on Saturday evening, June 7 “that a large crowd of young people had gathered in the Guildhall Square area of Derry”.

Chief Inspector Pearce said: “Officers attended and patrolled the area to attempt to locate those involved, however, the group had mainly dispersed prior to arrival. No damage was caused to the area, and no injuries were reported.

“Our enquiries are ongoing today and our neighbourhood team will continue to engage with local people, focusing our patrols where they are needed and taking positive action where we can.

“Anyone with information about last night’s reported anti-social behaviour is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1309 07/06/25.”

Police advised that people can also make a report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/