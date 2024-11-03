Police reviewing footage following disorder surrounding Derry v Shelbourne League of Ireland match

Police in Derry said they dealt with “public disorder” surrounding a football match “at the Lone Moor Road area of the city” on Friday. November 1.

An investigation is under way after incidents unfolded before, during and after the Derry City FC v Shelbourne FC fixture both inside and outside the Ryan McBride Brandywell stadium on Friday night.

Derry City & Strabane Chief Inspector Luke Moyne said: “Just before kick-off, a number of flares were set off by both sets of fans.

"As the game finished, violent scenes took place inside the stadium which were followed by further disorder outside the stadium.”

The PSNI is reviewing footage.

Police said calm was restored later on Friday night.

“Thankfully, there were no reports of any serious injuries,” Chief Inspector Moyne said.

He added that, as part of the investigation into the disorder, “footage obtained by our evidence gathering team will be used to help to identify those offenders”.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have witnessed this evening’s disorder to contact police on 101.

"You can also make a report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

"Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org,” he said.

Shelbourne emerged victors in the League of Ireland Premier Division in Derry on Friday night after their 1-0 victory over Derry. Shelbourne topped the table with 63 points in total and finished two points clear of their nearest rivals, Shamrock Rovers.

Derry, who had been in contention for the title for much of the season, finished in fourth place on 55 points, behind St Patrick’s Athletic.