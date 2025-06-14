Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones. Picture By: Pacemaker Press.

A police vehicle windscreen was smashed in Derry as violent disturbances witnessed at anti-immigration protests across the north of Ireland spread to the city.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland came under attack during a fifth consecutive night of disorder which has resulted in more arrests and officers injured.

Police on Saturday confirmed that 60 PSNI officers have now been injured “as a result of protecting the community from the ongoing disorder this week”.

In Derry, materials dragged onto a road were set alight at the entrance to Tullyally on Friday night.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police in Derry/Londonderry dealt with disorder in the Tullyally area over the course of several hours on Friday night, 13 June into this morning, Saturday 14 June.

“A police vehicle was damaged, with the front window smashed.

"Police made one arrest at around 2.20am. This male remains in custody at this time."

Several community workers and elected representatives attended the scene to try to diffuse the situation.

Waterside SDLP Councillor Martin Reilly posted: “Disruption to residents, damage to public property and further pressure on hard pressed emergency services - my colleague Councillor Sean Mooney and I - and reps from other parties - were down at the scene earlier this evening speaking to police.

"Well done to community workers who helped divert other young people away with other activities. Those behind this thuggery need to stop - violence is never the answer.”

Elsewhere, disorder and violence also broke out in Portadown with officers coming under sustained attack with heavy masonry and fireworks thrown at them.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers used various public order tactics including water canon to keep the public safe with no reports of injury to the public or damage to property.

“Two males were arrested, aged 14 and 20 on suspicion of riotous behaviour and they currently remain in custody at this stage.

“Damage was caused to playing fields and property in the Killeavey Road area of Newry as a large group set a pitch and bins on fire. One 14-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of riot.

“Stones were thrown at the windows of a hotel in the Newtownabbey area and a car was set on fire in the Hesketh Gardens area of Belfast, which we are treating a racially motivated hate crime.”

Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones said: “It’s deeply disturbing to see such young members of our communities involved in and in some areas driving criminal activity like this.

“I would appeal directly to parents and guardians to speak to your children about the impact their behaviour is having on the safety of our local communities and the impact this could have on their lives if arrested, charged and prosecuted.

“We continue to have a heightened presence in our local communities to de-escalate violence and we are making arrests and will continue to make public appeals with photos of suspects. Do you want your child, family member or friend directly associated with this disorder in this way? These actions are not without serious consequence.

“I am so grateful to our frontline officers who continue to put themselves at risk in protecting everyone from this hate motivated criminality.

“To those posting hate on social media, inciting disorder or being seen to commit disorder we are actively investigating what you have said and what you have been captured doing. We have an ongoing physical and online presence.

“It is important to know over the remainder of this weekend the public will continue to see a large policing presence across Northern Ireland to reassure our communities and protect our streets. This will include the deployment of Mutual Aid resources from Scotland. These officers, trained to work in our environment, will be working side by side with their PSNI colleagues.

"We repeat, once more, our appeal for calm across Northern Ireland in the coming days."

Photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, can be shared with police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI25U11-PO1

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/