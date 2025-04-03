Popular bike shop Claudy Cycles gutted in devastating fire
Brian Cassidy, who operates the popular bicycle store on the Baranailt Road just outside Claudy, broke the news on social media.
“Folks, this morning our shop suffered a devastating fire which unfortunately has totally destroyed our premises. It will take some time for us to get back on our feet again. We will keep everyone posted,” he declared.
Brian shared a photograph showing the bike store had been entirely gutted by the blaze.
The news was met with shock and messages of solidarity.
SDLP Councillor Catherin McDaid commented: “Oh my god, I’m so sorry to hear this! Please let me know if we can do anything to support you!”
Mr. Cassidy thanked all of those who sent their solidarity.
Claudy Cycles was established in 1978 and has been at its current location since 1982. It is still trading at https://claudycycles.com/
