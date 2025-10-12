PSNI 'increasingly concerned' over missing woman who travelled from Belfast to Derry
The Police Service of Northern Ireland have said they are becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ regarding the whereabouts o a woman from the Belfast area who is believed to have travelled to Derry city.
A public appeal has now been issued to try to locate Mary Malloy.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for any information that may assist in locating her.
"She was last sighted wearing a blue coat, black boots and a grey coloured jump suit with red/ purple hair.
"If you have seen her, or know of her current whereabouts, please make contact with police immediately on 101 and quote reference number 356 of 11/10/25. Thank you.”