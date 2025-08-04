A protest march against the ongoing genocide in Gaza will take place in Derry next Sunday, August 10 at 2pm.

The demonstration has been organised by the recently constituted RISE for Palestine organisation.

“We are witnessing genocide in real time. Every hour, more lives are lost. This is a moment to stand up and say: not in our name,” said Brónach Mooney McGonagle on behalf of the group.

The march from Bishop’s Gate at 2pm on Sunday coincides with International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples.

A Palestinian man feeds lentil soup to a child in the Daraj neighbourhood in Gaza City on August 3, 2025. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP) (Photo by OMAR AL-QATTAA/AFP via Getty Images)

"This is a time to honour those who have protected their lands, cultures, and identities in the face of colonisation. It is a fitting and powerful context for a march in support of the indigenous people of Palestine, who are enduring displacement, violence, and humanitarian catastrophe.

“The march will begin at Bishop’s Gate, and all are welcome. Organisers encourage attendees to bring placards, keffiyehs, and, most importantly, their voices.

"We ask that everyone answer the call from Palestinian journalist Bisan Owda and bring pots and pans, or anything you can bang on to make noise. Together we can turn the streets of Derry into a roar of resistance that can't be ignored.

"Everyone has a part to play. Your presence matters,” the group stated.

According to the latest findings from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), one in five children in Gaza City suffers from malnutrition.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) has warned Gaza is facing a severe risk of famine, as food consumption and nutrition indicators have reached their worst levels since the beginning of the current conflict.