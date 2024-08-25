Road closure remains in place after death of teenager in single vehicle crash near Quigley's Point in Donegal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Road closures remain in place this afternoon after a teenager tragically died in a single vehicle crash on the road between Quigley’s Point and Carndonagh in Inishowen.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the fatal road traffic collision, which occurred on the R240 at Cross, Quigley’s Point, at approximately 11.15pm on Saturday, August, 24.

The passenger, a male, aged in his teens, was fatally injured, gardai have confirmed.

The driver, a male aged in his 20s, was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, for treatment of injuries which are believed to be serious.

The road remained closed as of Sunday afternoon with diversion signs and bollards erected as far back as the outskirts of Carndonagh.

Gardaí said the road closures were to allow for an examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

A spokesperson said: “Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station at 074 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

Condolences have been expressed by politicians and groups following the tragedy.

Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families devastated by this tragedy at this dark and unbelievably difficult time.”

North West based charity Life After, which supports families bereaved in road tragedies, meanwhile posted: “Our thoughts are very much with the family, friends and wider community at this time as they come to terms with this traumatic event and know that we are there to provide support and assistance if or when required.”