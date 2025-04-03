Road in Claudy area of Derry closed due to fire
Police have advised that a road outside Claudy village in Derry is currently closed due to a fire in the area.
In a statement issued on Thursday morning, a PSNI spokesperson said the Baranailt Road had been closed off as a result of the ongoing incident. The spokesperson advised motorists travelling through the area: “The road is closed until its junction with the Old Foreglen Road.
"Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue is currently in attendance. Please take another route for your journey.”
